Trill Fam Rapper Lil Phat Killed In Atlanta

Trill Fam rapper Lil Phat succumbed to gunshot wounds last night after being shot outside of an Atlanta area hospital.

Phat, born, Melvin Vernell III was identified as the victim of a shooting that took place yesterday (June 7) afternoon near the Northside Hospital Women’s Center, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The rapper, who frequently collaborated with Webbie and Lil Boosie, was reportedly sitting in a parked car in the health center’s parking deck when he was shot several times. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the nearby hospital.

Police are looking for “two black males…seen running from the location at the time of the shooting.” Witnesses described the suspects as, one tall and wearing all black and the other short and wearing a red t-shirt. No motive has been given for the crime. The hospital was placed on lockdown for a short period following the shooting.

Earlier today, Webbie took to Twitter expressing his condolences for his fallen label mate and friend, confirming Phat’s passing.

“RIP TO MY LIL BROTHER PHAT! LIFE SO F#CKED UP! TRILL4LIFE,” he tweeted.

Photo: Diwang Valdez