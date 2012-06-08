Lauryn Hill Explains Why She Didn’t Pay Her Taxes

One day after she was charged with failing to pay her taxes for three years, Lauryn Hill is responding to the allegations. Ms. Hill posted a message on her Tumblr page in which she explained why she chose not to pay her taxes.

During the years in question , 2005, 2006, and 2007, the mother of six explained how she “removed herself and her family from society, in order to keep them safe, healthy, and free from danger.”

Despite her financial success the 37-year-old explained how she lived a more simple life. “I left a more mainstream and public life, in order to wean both myself, and my family, away from a lifestyle that required distortion and compromise as a means for maintaining it,” she wrote.

“During this critical healing time, there were very few people accessible to me who had not already been seduced or affected by this machine, and therefore who could be trusted to not try and influence or coerce me back into a dynamic of compromise. Individual growth was expected to take place unnaturally, or stagnated outright, subject to marketing and politics. Addressing critical issues like pop culture cannibalism or its manipulation of the young at the expense of everything, was frowned upon and discouraged by limiting funding, or denying it outright. When one has a prolific creative output like I did/do, and is then forced to stop, the effects can be dangerous both emotionally and psychologically, both for the artist and those in need of that resource. It was critically important that I find a suitable pathway within which to exist, without being distorted or economically strong-armed. “My intention has always been to get this situation rectified. When I was working consistently without being affected by the interferences mentioned above, I filed and paid my taxes. This only stopped when it was necessary to withdraw from society, in order to guarantee the safety and well-being of myself and my family. As this, and other areas of issue are resolved and set straight, I am able to get back to doing what I should be doing, the way it should be done. This is part of that process. To those supporters who were told that I abandoned them, that is untrue. I abandoned greed, corruption, and compromise, never you, and never the artistic gifts and abilities that sustained me.”

Hill is accused of not paying $1.6 million in earning. The New Jersey Native recently appeared at this year’s Summer Jam alongside Nas.

Photo: Guardian