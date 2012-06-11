Mitt Romney Criticizes President Obama Over “Private Sector” Remarks [VIDEO]

President Obama is the target of more mudslinging at the hands of the Republican party, for stating during his news conference Friday (June 8), that citizens belonging to the private sector are “doing fine,” financially. Although his claims weren’t inaccurate, Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney has labeled the president as being “out of touch” with the effect that the dismal economy has on the middle class.

David Axelrod, the president’s senior campaign strategist, defended Obama during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday (June 11). According to Axelrod, the commander in chief’s statements were right on target. “The first quarter of this year was the best in terms of private sector job creation … in six years,” he said. “What the president has said is that we need to take some urgent action, and he’s called on Congress to do that.” Axelrod also noted that Obama’s comments won’t turn off voters.

In an attempt to capitalize on the controversy, the Romney campaign released a new video titled Fine? , in response to the president’s remarks. The video shows different Americans contrasting Obama’s statements with personal stories of being in economic crisis “When it’s all said and done, I’m making $200 a month,” said one citizens on the video.

Obama’s campaign responded by releasing a video of their own, blasting Romney’s proposed job plan which cuts funding for teachers and firefighters.

View Romney’s and Obama’s videos below.

Photo: AP