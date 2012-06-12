CLOSE
HomeNews

Justin Bieber ft. Drake – “Right Here (Prod. By Hit-Boy)” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

The much hyped collaboration between the two Canadian superstars, Justin Bieber and Drake, is finally here. The Hit-Boy produced collaboration will appear on Bieber Da Gawd‘s new album, Believe, which drops next Tuesday. Listen up after the jump. 

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

Lil’ Kim Performs At Gay Pride Celebration [PHOTOS]

Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

Bangin Candy: Masika Kalysha aka The Track Star In Flo Rida’s “Run” Video [PHOTOS]

Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

Dropping Dimes: 10 Facts Revealed During Alleged Drug Kingpin Jimmy Henchman’s Trial

Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

 

Photo: MMVA 

2 chainz , boyfriend remix , Danja , Diplo , download , hit-boy , Justin Bieber , Kanye West , listen , Mac Miller , pharrell , rodney jerkins , timbaland

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close