Exclusive: Big Sean Says Sophomore Album Will “Shock The World”

The last year has been nothing short of amazing for Big Sean, and as he puts together his second album, the 24-year-old will not only “shock the world,” but reflect on all that has changed since rising to fame. “[My album will be] way more personal than the first one,” Sean tells Hip-Hop Wired exclusively. “It tells a lot of stories, it’s about how I’ve been adjusting to life, taking care of my family, losing a lot of my best friends.

“A lot of things people can relate to, definitely music people will be inspired [by]. It really goes more in-depth with my story, how I got on. Just somebody who used to ride to school listening to his idols and is now around his idols, some of them are my friends, some of them are my homies, some of them are my rivals. It’s just something fun, I think everyone is going to enjoy.”

The Detroit rapper boasts an impressive list of artists to look up to, including Kanye West, Nas and No I.D., all of whom he previously noted as inspiration. His sophomore release will feature tracks courtesy of West, No I.D, as well as his longtime collaborator, Key Wayne. “He’s been doing a lot, he did that ‘Amen’ record with Drake and Meek Mill. A lot of my stuff, so you can expect a lot from him. He’s giving a nice texture to the album. I can’t wait to shock the world with it.”

Sean has yet to lock in a release date, or announce a title for the album, but has plans to drop a new mixtape prior to the release.

Photo: Pix Mule