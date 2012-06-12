Exclusive: Hit-Boy Recalls Playing “Jay-Z Interview” For Jay-Z

Last week, Chauncey “Hit-Boy” Hollis put an emphatic foot forward in his rap career with “Jay-Z Interview.” The super-producer best known for songs like “Ni**as in Paris,” “Theraflu,” “Goldie” and “Drop The World” released the cameo-heavy video documenting hsi rise in prominence. The title of the song raised plenty of eyebrows but when approached by the man who inspired the title, Hit-Boy tells Hip-Hop Wired that Hova was more than pleased.

“Actually like a couple months ago we texted. He hit me up and asked me what I was up to and I let him know I was working on my own stuff and he said he wanted to hear it,” says Hit. “I told him about my first record I wanted to release that was called “Jay- Z Interview.” He said he loved the title obviously and we just had a laugh about that.”

Hit-Boy’s big introduction to the general public came only days ago in Paris, where Jay-Z himself invited the crowd to carry the “Ni**as in Paris” producer through the arena in appreciation of the song; a moment captured in the “Jay-Z Interview” video.

“It was dope. The other day, right after the Paris show after I got back to Cali he texted me like ‘e-mail me the video.’ I wanted to show him the video while I was out there but it just couldn’t happen because too much was going on,” he states. “So he texted me [saying] ‘send me the video,’ I sent it to him and no more than 10 minutes later he hit me back saying “wow.” He loved the video. He said that it was just an honest song and that’s what the people are saying too. It’s a dope thing man”

Hit-Boy’s still untitled release will be coming soon, and the producer/artist will also be featured on the G.O.O.D. Music compilation album, Cruel Summer.



Photo: YouTube