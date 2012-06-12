Exclusive: Iggy Azalea Talks Glory EP & “Agreeing To Disagree” With T.I.

There’s something about Iggy Azalea. While a blonde, ponytail-wearing Australian isn’t the first vision that comes to mind when you think of an MC, the intrigue has turned her into one of the most talked about acts in the game.

Earning her stripes by fending off beef with other female rappers, and signing to T.I’s Grand Hustle imprint, Azalea has all the right components to translate her online popularity into album sales. But the Hip-Hop world may not be totally convinced of her staying power. More eyebrows were raised when her record deal with Interscope, was downgraded to a management collaboration (the details of which the label failed to explain, when asked for comment by Hip-Hop Wired).

Regardless of how, or when, the album comes out, Azalea’s forthcoming Glory EP will test the waters for her official debut, The New Classic. A self-described “traditional Hip-Hop record,” Glory allowed the 22-year-old to depend on her own creative vision, with little input from her boss, T.I.

Hip-Hop Wired touched base with Grand Hustle’s first lady where she spoke on the EP, not being afraid to disagree with T.I., and which record label will release her album.

Photo: Twitter

