Lil’ Kim Performs With Da Brat, Lady Of Rage In Hollywood [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Lil’ Kim’s Return of the Queen tour rolled into the Key Club in Hollywood, Calif. Wednesday (June 13), and she brought Da Brat and Lady of Rage along for the ride. The Queen Bee, who extended the trek through the end of the year, played to a packed house, unleashing a medley of hits including “How Many Licks” “No Matter What They Say,” “Crush On You,” and “Ladies Night.”

She was also joined by Kurupt and a few reality TV stars during nearly 90-minute show.

Even though the 36-year-old has beef with Nicki Minaj, Kimmy Blanco has love for other female rappers. During her New York stop she brought out Eve, and Missy Elliott.

Check out video of one of her performances (courtesy of Rap-Up), and photos from the night below.

//

//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: The YBF

1 2 3 4 5Next page »