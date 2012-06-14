Azealia Banks – “Liquorice” [VIDEO]

Azealia Banks rides it like a cowboy in the new video for “Liquorice.” This upbeat jam is off of her new EP, 1991. If i’m not mistaken, this is her first video since her break out “212,” single which came out almost ten months ago. Seems like a lot has changed since then as evident from the horse riding and ice pops she was eating. Or maybe my mind is just wandering. In any event, hit the jump to see what I mean.

