R. Kelly Owes Nearly $5 Million In Unpaid Taxes

R.Kelly doesn’t appear to be strapped for cash, but for whatever reason he refuses to settle his tax debt. The “It’s On” singer owes Uncle Sam $4.85 million in back taxes, for bills dating back to 2005.

Kellz, skipped out on a $1.5 million tax bill in 2005, and owes money every year thereafter until 2010. Rather than go the Lauryn Hill route and release a letter explaining himself, according to his rep, he plans on just settling his debt. “R. Kelly is in the process of working everything out with the government and is confident that all his obligations will be satisfied.”

Despite dropping his Love Letter album two years ago, and prepping the release of his Write Me Back album later this month, the father of two constantly finds himself in the news for not paying his bills. Last year he was exposed for failing to pay the mortgage on his 11,000-square-foot Chicago mansion, and was hit with a $2.9 million foreclosure lawsuit.

Photo: Nicky Jeezy