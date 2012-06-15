Microphone abuser, Joell Ortiz, takes a stab at Pusha T’s controversial “Exodus 23:1.” Usually, I kind of detest when rappers hop on other people’s beats instead of just making a new song, but Ortiz gets a pass. Listen and download to one quarter of the Slaughter boys do what he does best. Don’t forget that Slaughterhouse’s new album, Welcome To: Our House will hit the shelves and iTunes in July through Shady Records. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/iron-on-you-dirty.mp3

Joell Ortiz – “Iron On You (Exodus 23:1 Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

