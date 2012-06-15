CLOSE
HomeNews

Joell Ortiz – “Iron On You (Exodus 23:1 Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

Microphone abuser, Joell Ortiz, takes a stab at Pusha T’s controversial Exodus 23:1.” Usually, I kind of detest when rappers hop on other people’s beats instead of just making a new song, but Ortiz gets a pass. Listen and download to one quarter of the Slaughter boys do what he does best. Don’t forget that Slaughterhouse’s new album, Welcome To: Our House will hit the shelves and iTunes in July through Shady Records. 

Joell Ortiz – “Iron On You (Exodus 23:1 Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

download , exodus 23:1 freestyle , iron on you , Joell Ortiz , listen , pusha-t , slaughterhouse

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close