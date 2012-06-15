CLOSE
Freeway x Reebok “I Am Classic” [VIDEO]

One of the most well-traveled beards in all of Hip-Hop, Freeway, takes us back on a trip on memory lane as he reminisces on his “classic” moments. He talks about how he got his career started and more in this quick clip. Check it out after the jump and look out for Freeway’s newest project, Freedom Of Speech. 

