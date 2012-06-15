Freeway x Reebok “I Am Classic” [VIDEO]

One of the most well-traveled beards in all of Hip-Hop, Freeway, takes us back on a trip on memory lane as he reminisces on his “classic” moments. He talks about how he got his career started and more in this quick clip. Check it out after the jump and look out for Freeway’s newest project, Freedom Of Speech.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]