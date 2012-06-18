Future Performs “Same Damn Time” At Hot 107 Birthday Bash #17 In Atlanta [VIDEO]

Huge night for Atlanta as local radio station, Hot 107, held their annual Birthday Bash concert in the Phillips Arena celebrating with acts new and old. Rising star and Atlanta native, Future, was on hand to perform his hit “Same Damn Time” for the packed house at the Philips Arena. Check out the footage of the hometown boy rocking the crowd at the landmark event. Although Future put out his debut album, Pluto, earlier this year, he isn’t stopping as he prepares to drop the follow up to that album, Future Hendrix, and the Super Future mixtape.

—

Photo: MTV.com