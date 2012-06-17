Drake Brings Out Dipset During Club Paradise Performance In Jones Beach [VIDEO]

At least one YMCMB member gave us the kind of show that was promised when Drake brought out Cam’Ron, Juelz Santana, and Jim Jones for their annual Dipset reunion. As part of Summer Jam 2012 RELOADED, the group performed hits from the collective’s catalog including “We Fly High,” “Dipset Anthem,” and the fan favorite “I Really Mean It.”

Drake’s Club Paradise tour stopped by Long Island’s Nikon Theater where the star studded event gave stage to 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, French Montana, A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes and more.

They jerked my son Amaya with these seats but shouts to him for the footage.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]





—

Photo: Dipset