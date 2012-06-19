Jay-Z Sued For Copyright Infringement Over Decoded [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z is in legal trouble over his Decoded book, reports All Hip Hop. According to the site, Hov has been named in a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Patrick White, last Wednesday (June 13).

In his hand-written suit, filed in the United States District Court, Central District, White accuses Jay of unlawfully obtaining work published in the book. “In 2009, my personal computer was compromised, resulting in my personal work to be used in Jay-Z’s book Decoded which was released in 2010,” White said. “The book contains various expressions/colors/phrases, which correlates to my work. After contacting or attempting to contact the co-author, I got no reply.”

White has also named author dream hampton and publisher Random House in the lawsuit. He is seeking compensation for copyright infringement and invasion of property. Hip-Hop Wired reached out to hampton who responded with “no comment.”

Click below to see the lawsuit, which is hand written.

Photo: Rapdose

