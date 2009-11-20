Tracklisting For Gucci Mane’s Album Hits The Net

While Gucci Mane remains incarcerated in a Fulton County jail, plans to get his album on store shelves are still proceeding.

As previously reported, Gucci’s The State V.S. Radric Davis album will be released in December despite his upcoming 1 year stint in jail for violating his probation and testing positive for cocaine and marijuana. Now as the date approaches, the official tracklisting for the finished product has hit the net.

The album is amped up with features from seasoned vets in the game like Lil Wayne, Trina, Bun B, Devin The Dude and E-40, yet Radric still manages to make space for his ‘So Icey’ affiliates Wocka Flocka and OJ Da Juiceman.

One of the most surprising features on the album comes from none other than the ex-girlfriend of his arch nemesis, Keyshia Cole. Whether intentional or just a coincidence, how convenient is it that Mr. Davis managed to get Jeezy’s ex squeeze on his project?

Check out the rest of the tracklisitng for Gucci Mane’s The State V.S. Radric Davis below.

01. “Classical” (Intro)

02. “Interlude: Toilet Bowl Shawty/ Mike Epps”

03. “Heavy”

04. “Stupid Wild,” featuring Lil Wayne, Cam’ron

05. “All About the Money,” featuring Rick Ross

06. “Lemonade”

07. “Bingo,” featuring Soulja Boy Tell’em, Waka Flocka Flame

08. “Spotlight,” featuring Usher

09. “I Think I’m in Love,” featuring Jason Caesar

10. “Bad Bad Bad,” featuring Keyshia Cole

11. Interlude: “Toilet Bowl” Shawty/ Mike Epps

12. “Sex in Crazy Places,” featuring Bobby V, Nicki Minaj, Trina

13. “The Movie”

14. “Volume,” featuring Wooh Da Kid

15. “Gingerbread Man,” featuring OJ Da Juiceman

16. “Wasted,” featuring Plies

17. “Kush Is My Cologne,” featuring Bun B, Devin the Dude, E-40

18. “Worst Enemy”

19. “Wasted” (Remix) featuring Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Birdman