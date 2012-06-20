Lil Wayne Wants Drake To Squash Beef With Chris Brown

We’re about to see how influential Lil Wayne’s commands are when it comes to his YMCMB troops. Sources say that Weezy, as well as Birdman and Mack Maine, have reached out to Drake, urging the Toronto rapper to squash his beef with Chris Brown, reports TMZ.

You should know the story by now; Drizzy and Breezy’s respective crews showed up to currently shuttered NYC nightclub W.i.P. and bottles began getting hurled after an altercation went down that both parties are blaming on each other. However, to Tunechi and company the bad blood can potentially have an ill effect on their cash flow.

Sources tell us, Wayne and co. are worried the rift will affect business — since Brown appears on several tracks with Young Money members and, pure and simple, Brown = hits. We’re told Drake doesn’t want to reach out to Breezy until he knows CB doesn’t actually blame him for last week’s melee — despite what Brown’s lawyer has been saying … that Drake was one of the aggressors.

The last time Wayne publicly dished out orders was when he told Nicki Minaj not to perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, which she promptly complied with. Just a couple of the Brown/YMCMB collaborations include Minaj’s “Right By My Side” and DJ Khaled’s “Take It To The Head,” featuring Brown, Minaj, Weezy and Rick Ross.

Wayne must be on a gentle streak considering recently said he is choosing to “move on” from any beef with Pusha T. Meanwhile, Drake has been going about his business with a pair of brolic bodyguards.

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images