Jenna ft. 2 Chainz – “Falling to Pieces” [LISTEN]

Are the 2 Chainz features getting comical at this point? It almost seems like everywhere you turn there is a 2 Chainz verse on somebodies song. San Diego, California native Jenna releases her new single, “Falling To Pieces” off her full-length upcoming debut. This song features the nuclear hot rapper adding a verse to the pop singer’s new song. No telling when Jenna’s debut album will hit the stores, but if Chainz’s magic touch can strike gold, she should count on it being sooner than later.

