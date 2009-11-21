HHW Exclusive: Big Boi Talks New Album, Tax Problems Arise

Outkast’s Daddy Fat $acks seems to be on the run from greedy Old Uncle Sam. According to reports, Big Boi, one half super group Outkast, owes over $55-thousand in taxes. The state of Georgia hit Big and his wife for $55,727 in June in Atlanta’s Fulton County Superior Court.

Pretty sure this will soon be worked out. Ditching a chain or one of his whips will more than likely erase this problem immediately. Sell a few more of them pitbull dogs and this matter will be swept under the rug.

Big is also scheduled to drop his solo album Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty in December. Speaking recently with HipHopWired, he stated,

“The album is done, the solo album. We just getting the right set up for it. It’ll be out in a couple of weeks. The album is in the can, done. Bringing Atlanta lyricism to the top has always been one of our missions and i’m still coming with them rhymes and saying something too. Believe me, it’s straight dope. I take pride in the lyrics as well as the beats and stuff so when ya’ll hear it, ya’ll gone love it, believe that. Dre is in the studio working on his and we also have started working on the new Outkast album.”

Big will also be collaborating with his partner Andre 3000 on his album on a track called “Looking For Ya” which was produced by Erick Sermon. He also just dropped the fire new single “Shine Blockas” featuring Gucci Mane. Check out the heater below and tell us what you think.

Big Boi feat. Gucci Mane – “Shine Blockas”







