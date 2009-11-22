DMX Sued For Backing Out Of MMA Fight

DMX’s brilliant idea to participate in a mixed martial arts fight is set to cost him millions. As previously reported, X agreed to participate in a battle with MMA fighter Eric Martinez.

He pulled out of the agreement however after learning that the fight would not be fixed and he’d more than likely get the beating of his life.

Now as Coolio steps in to replace him, he’s seeing court papers sent his way for reneging on his promise.

Thunder Promotions filed court papers Friday November 20 against the rapper in Birmingham County Court. According to the court documents, the promotion company claims DMX’s cancellation has caused them hundreds and thousands of dollars and damages and they’re suing him for $1 million dollars.

X also owes the government $1.5 million in back taxes.

Damn X, damn.