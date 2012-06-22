CLOSE
Juicy J – “Codeine Cups” [VIDEO]

The Juiceman is planning to release an even more trippy version of his Blue Dream And Lean mixtape later this year and “Codeine Cups,” is a bonus track on the record. This Daniel Czernilofsky directed video is perfect example of Juicy J always being turnt up.

This contains a dope chopped up sample of The Weeknd’s The Morning,” off of his critically acclaimed mixtape House Of Balloons. Peep the video after the jump. 

