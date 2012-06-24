DMX Cleared In $630,000 Tour Lawsuit

The law is finally working in DMX’s favor. According to TMZ, a booking agency dropped their $630,000 lawsuit against the rapper.

Heavy Rotation filed the suit against X after a comeback tour never came into fruition. The booking agency signed a one-year deal with the 42-year-old to perform different dates all over the country. Unfortunately both sides couldn’t come to an agreement, the shows never happened, and HR claims to have lost $750,000 in the aftermath.

X’s team claimed that they terminated the business deal, but failed to give details as to why. In May, he announced the kick-off of his Undisputed: Weigh In tour.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Former NBA Player Jayson Williams’ Post-Prison Goal Is To “Be Better” [PHOTOS]

• The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James Says “In Two Years Dwyane Wade Became Dwayne Wayne” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Kate Upton Poses For GQ, Photographed By Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

—

Photo: Bossip