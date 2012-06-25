Tony Parker Might Miss Olympics Due To Chris Brown/Drake Injuries

Tony Parker’s $20,000,000 lawsuit may not have meant much to a lot of his fans, but the fact that he can miss the upcoming Olympic Games because of the Chris Brown/Drake fiasco may change things.

According to reports, Tony Parker almost lost an eyeball during the bottle throwing fracas. Parker’s cornea was scratched in the fight, and the guard had to have an operation to remove a shard that had “penetrated 99 percent” of his left eye.

“I’m seeing a specialist in New York with the hope of being given the all clear to play in the Olympic Games,” Parker said on his website. “Anything can happen, including me being out of the Olympics. The decision doesn’t belong to me anymore. It’s in the hands of the doctor and San Antonio.”

There’s no telling if Tony Parker flopped when a bottle was tossed his way, but it seems like if the injury is as bad as Parker says it is, there will literally be no country for Chris Brown and Drake in France.

Photo: ESPN