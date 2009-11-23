50 Cent Condom Campaign Canned

Before 50 Cent was releasing singles taunting women to get pregnant by him, he was actually in the works of promoting safe sex.

50 was set to be the latest celebrity to join the ranks of stars to back a line of condoms. Lil Wayne is known for his support of “Strapped” condoms which he CLEARLY does not use, so it was only right that Fif join the safe sex promoter rankings. Unfortunately for him however, his delve into the world of contraception has been canned indefinitely.

According to 50, he wanted to create a campaign to replace “The Wrap It Up” campaign which has diminished in popularity over the years.

“I was looking for the opportunity to create a new safe sex campaign. The Wrap It Up campaign is something that is used so often, it wasn’t effective anymore. So I thought this is a great opportunity for me to get involved.”



While the idea was a noble one, what caused the campaign to be trashed? Apparently 50’s ideas were too ambitious and included a male performance enhancement that scientists could not seem to figure out.

“It just didn’t work out because I wanted things in it that wouldn’t work. I wanted things that would prolong sexual performance. You could just put it on and just go.”



Seems like those condoms could’ve given a whole new meaning to ‘Power by 50’….

This is good news for the ladies however, you still have time to have a baby by him and be a millionaire! SMH….