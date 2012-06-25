A$AP Rocky Rocks Weird Clothes For WAD Magazine [PHOTOS]

It doesn’t matter what the names on the label may say, A$AP Rocky stays wearing some weird looking clothes b. No slander, he said so on “Wassup,” okay? The Harlem rapper recently linked up with Parisian publication WAD Magazine for its “Cocktail” issue. Naturally, we would assume the convo veered toward the “Goldie” MC’s penchant for expensive designer gear in the mag’s editorial feature, titled “A$APARI$.”

Peep the photos in the gallery from WAD’s photo spread to see A$AP dipped in gear from Raf Simons, , Lacoste, Pierre Hardy and SSUR (aka Comme Des F-ckdown ), shot by Julot Bandit and styled by Alex Sossah, as we try to run down the actual story. A$AP Rocky’s debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, is out later this year.

Okay, all the gear he’s wearing isn’t weird. But that short set with the matching hat’s swag is very, very debatable.

Photos: WAD/Julot Bandit

