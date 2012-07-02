Pusha T ft. Kanye West – “New God Flow” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The wheels on G.O.O.D. Music’s new album, Cruel Summer, keep turning as Pusha T and Kanye West put a stamp on the season with this new joint entitled “New God Flow.” A Ghostface Killah vocal sample (or maybe Sir Ibu), drums from the classic “Synthetic Substitution” break and some moody keys make this worthy of the acapella preview Yeezy dropped during yesterday’s BET Awards performance.

Pusha T and Kanye West’s latest record, “Mercy” is also climbing the charts and hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s top 20 (currently No. 19).

Look out for Cruel Summer when it hits stores on August 7th. Listen to and download “New God Flow” after the jump.

Download: Pusha T ft. Kanye West – “New God Flow” | Alternate

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

• The Income Tax Struggle: 7 (Other) Rappers Who Skipped Out On Uncle Sam

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop