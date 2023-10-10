Drake Doubles Down On Joe Budden Disses, Parks Catches A Stray

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake and Joe Budden have done the dance of dissing one another when the latter was still an active rapper, but things are getting personal after Budden’s critique of For All The Dogs. Drake has already fired an explosive shot at Joe Budden, who replied somewhat with vague social media activity as the Canadian superstar also hit one of Budden’s cohosts with a stray.

For those who missed it, on The Joe Budden Podcast episode 664, Budden and his costs Parks, Ish, Ice, and QueenzFlip all shared their comments on For All The Dogs, which dropped last Friday (October 6). Budden, who has long expressed his support of Drizzy’s musical output, was lukewarm regarding some of the tracks on the latest release while still attempting to find the gold within.

Catching wind of the comments made on the pod, Drake fired a missive towards Budden on Akademiks’ Instagram page, which has sparked a flurry of comments from fans and detractors of both men. Further, it opened the floodgates of the pair’s former beef while ignoring the fact the two have since patched things up and engaged in playful online banter since settling things.

Parks Vallely, an accomplished audio engineer who worked on Scorpion, also caught shots from Drake via an Instagram Stories post referring to him as Mark Zuckerberg, after Parks offered his commentary during the aforementioned pod episode.

Seemingly in response, Budden blacked out his profile image on X account, formerly known as Twitter. His latest Instagram post shows the broadcaster in a pool while looking at his smartphone but it is anyone’s guess what the image is meant to convey.

Without a doubt, fans will be tuned into the Joe Budden Podcast on Wednesday (October 11) for episode 665 to see what the host and castmates will respond.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty