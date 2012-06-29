Lauryn Hill Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion Charges

Lauryn Hill has entered a guilty plea Friday (June 29) on charges that she failed to file taxes for three years, beginning in 2005. The mother of six, told the judge that she “intentionally and willingly” chose not to handle her tax debt, and faces three years in prison for the charges.

Earlier in the month, Hill released a statement on why she failed to pay Uncle Sam, noting that during the years in question, 2005-2007, she removed herself from society in an attempt to protect her family.“When I was working consistently without being affected by the interferences mentioned above, I filed and paid my taxes,” she wrote. “This only stopped when it was necessary to withdraw from society, in order to guarantee the safety and well-being of myself and my family. As this, and other areas of issue are resolved and set straight, I am able to get back to doing what I should be doing, the way it should be done. This is part of that process. To those supporters who were told that I abandoned them, that is untrue. I abandoned greed, corruption, and compromise, never you, and never the artistic gifts and abilities that sustained me.”

If convicted, in addition to prison time, Hill faces a $75,000 fine. She has been released on $150,000 bail, and will be sentenced in November.

Photo: Getty