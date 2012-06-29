Cash Money’s Birdman & Slim Williams Cover Billboard Magazine’s ‘Urban Power’ Issue [VIDEO]

There is no disputing that that Cash Money Records founders Bryan “Baby” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams are Hip-Hop power players, annually. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the two brothers and music moguls are on the cover of Billboard Magazine’s Urban Power Issue.

Part of the key to Cash Money’s, and in turn YMCMB’s, success has been ridiculous ambition. For example, Baby is toying with the idea of released 100 albums, in one year.

“We have so many acts and, at some point, everybody is going to be popping at the same time,” he says. “We’ve got rap, rock, we’re expanding into the R&B area. We just signed our first reggae artist. We’re also opening a YMCMB West Coast [operation]. I need more acts. We know that. “We’re going to put out more music. We’d like to be able to put out 35 albums in one year. It’s like putting a pyramid together. I’m trying to figure out how we can put out 100 albums. I ain’t even done 20 yet, let alone 100. I’m trying to figure that out.”

You gotta start somewhere. Read the full cover story here, peep the magazine cover below and watch behind the scenes footage of the photo shoot (Slim speaks!) on the next page.

Photo: Billboard Magazine

