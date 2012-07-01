Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

No, that is not a photo of Chris Brown below catching the fade at the hands of some brolic white dude wearing gloves. Breezy decided to ink up a spot on his neck with a howling wolf. Reports TMZ:
Chris Brown found an empty spot on his body that wasn’t inked up … and inked it up … getting a sick new piece done on the side of his neck.
Chris hit up Black Banditz on Melrose last night to get the work done by Peter Koskela(aka PeterTattooist). The new ink was described to us as “an indian chief transforming into a wolf.”
Whatever it is … we wouldn’t want be caught throwing bottles in a crowded nightclub at a guy with that tattoo.
Surely you heard Breezy’s Drake diss by now. Either way, check out more photos of Brown’s new tattoo below in the gallery. Kids, be sure you’re a multimillionaire AFTER you decide to ink up your neck, okay?
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• The Income Tax Struggle: 7 (Other) Rappers Who Skipped Out On Uncle Sam
• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths
• The Brooklyn Bridge Gets Bombed By Graffiti [PHOTOS]
• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]
• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]
• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]
• Willow Smith Gets A “Fake” Tongue Ring [PHOTOS]
• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop
• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop
—
Photos: Instagram/Tumblr