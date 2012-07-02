Meek Mill Reacts to Chris Brown’s “I Don’t Like” Freestyle [VIDEO]

Minya caught up with Meek Mill and Big Sean on BET’s biggest day to ask about the Chris Brown “I Don’t Like” freestyle released early Sunday morning, where the pop artist fired shots at Drake over the June 14th incident where a melee ensued in the NYC night club, W.I.P., leaving many injured and egos bruised.

Not surprising, Meek didn’t know much about the scathing words by Chris and continued to keep a neutral stance throughout the feeble beef, even while taking the brunt of the blame, true or not.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

• The Income Tax Struggle: 7 (Other) Rappers Who Skipped Out On Uncle Sam

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

—

Photo: Youtube