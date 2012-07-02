CLOSE
Home > Chris Brown

Meek Mill Reacts to Chris Brown’s “I Don’t Like” Freestyle [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Minya caught up with Meek Mill and Big Sean on BET’s biggest day to ask about the Chris Brown “I Don’t Like”  freestyle released early Sunday morning, where the pop artist fired shots at Drake over the June 14th incident where a melee ensued in the NYC night club, W.I.P., leaving many injured and egos bruised.

Not surprising, Meek didn’t know much about the scathing words by Chris and continued to keep a neutral stance throughout the feeble beef, even while taking the brunt of the blame, true or not.

 

 

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

The Income Tax Struggle: 7 (Other) Rappers Who Skipped Out On Uncle Sam

The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop


Photo: Youtube

beef , bet , Big Sean , Brawl , I Don't Like , Melee , Rihanna , soft , W.I.P.

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close