Drake Transforms Into A Woolly Mammoth For Ice Age 4: Continental Drift [VIDEO]

Drake isn’t just an (alleged) pro at throwing champagne bottles, he’s also an accomplished actor. The former Degrassi star snagged a role in the upcoming Ice Age 4: Continental Drift animated film, where he plays a woolly mammoth named Ethan. “He’s a young, strapping, handsome jock,” Drizzy told The Boombox. “He’s really good at turtle football. He’s very popular. He catches the eye of Peaches.”

The film, out July 13, features an all-star cast including Keke Palmer (who plays Peaches), Jack Black, Cedric The Entertainer, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj.

Click below to view a couple clips of Drake’s acting skills.

Photo: Vibe

