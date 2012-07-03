Bow Wow -“Goldie (Wizzle Mix)” [LISTEN]

Bow Wow flexes his lyrical muscle tackling A$AP Rocky’s “Goldie” track for his very own Wizzle Mix. The Cash Money signee hasn’t yet revealed the release date for his Underrated label debut, but has no qualms about reminding his haters just how much he’s done over the years. “N—-s hate when you make it when you don’t get bigger/That’s why I keep some n—-s who ’bout that life/ You talking St. Barts? Boy I did that twice.”

Even with his career highs and lows, Bow’s resilience is the stuff that dreams are made of. Most rappers with over a decade of experience (and a healthy bank account), would have walked away from the game by now.

Peep the track after the jump.



Photo: HipHop-N-More