This quiet heat rock gets a noise making remix in the form of its all-star cast. DJ Infamous “Itchin” with Future gets a big boost from the likes of Yo Gotti, Fabolous and Young Jeezy on this remix.

Produced by Mike Will Made It, this song will appear on DJ Infamous’ upcoming album that will drop under Ludacris‘ Disturbing Tha Peace label. You can check the video for the original here, but if you are itching for the remix hit the jump and download.

DJ Infamous ft. Future,Young Jeezy,Yo Gotti & Fabolous – “Itchin (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: Vibe