Dusty McFly ft. Big Sean & Dom Kennedy – “I’m Out Here” (Remix) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Dusty McFly is gaining notoriety for his Detroit smash I’m Out Here. Now Dusty looks to expand on the songs momentum thanks to fellow native Detroit MC Big Sean and West Coast’s Dom Kennedy for the remix. Look for Dusty’s Buffies & Benihanas Vol. 2 dropping out soon

Update: We’ve also added the official Detroit remix featuring Danny Brown, Boldy James, and Peezy.

Enjoy both records after the jump.

Download: Dusty McFly ft. Big Sean & Dom Kennedy – “I’m Out Here” (Remix)

Bonus D-Mix: Dusty McFly ft. Big Sean, Danny Brown, Peezy (Team East), & Boldy James – I’m Out Here (D-Mix)

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian A $34,000 Gift [PHOTOS]

• IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

• Former Three 6 Mafia Member Crunchy Black Shot In Las Vegas [PHOTOS]

• Maybach Music Group Celebrates After 2012 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: DJ Mo Beatz