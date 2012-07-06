Juicy J – “I’m Ballin” [VIDEO]

Juicy J of the legendary Three Six Mafia and the Taylor Gang is off of the the updated version of his underground favorite, Blue Dream And Lean. This video, which is directed by Daniel Czernilofsky, features your typical Juicy J’isms.

Lots of bouncing around, lots of lean, bombay, weed, a fly female and yelling “we trippy mane!” It’s redundant, but hey, this is absolutely why we love the Juiceman, right? Exactly. Hit the jump to check out the new video for “I’m Ballin.”

