After linking up with 50 Cent two weeks ago on “Telescope,” Wiz grabs up Busta Rhymes for this new record called “Different Cloth.” Not entirely sure if this record will land on Wiz’ O.N.I.F.C. or Busta’s Year Of The Dragon, but either way this is a solid tune. This was recently released via, Wiz’s Twitter account so expect this to land on neither album.

This Sledren-produced record is a spacey record, but what do you expect from most Wiz tracks? Busta Rhymes fits in nicely on this record and Wiz lives up to his rep by bridign hte gap of older rappers with younger generations as he had with Juicy J. Hit the jump to get a listen for yourself.

Wiz Khalifa ft. Busta Rhymes – “Different Cloth” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Racist Cartoons Targeting President Obama [PHOTOS]

• Patrick Ewing’s ‘Ewing 33 Hi’ Signature Sneakers Official Images [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West Performs At Revel Resort In Atlantic City [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Instagram