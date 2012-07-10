GQ Mag Says A$AP Rocky Is “Calling The Style Shots In Hip-Hop Right Now”

As much as A$AP Rocky raps and talks about clothes and fashion, among other topics, it was inevitable the man born Rakim Mayers appear in the pages of GQ Magazine. The Harlem rapper dished on some of his style preferences in the short but nevertheless interesting Q&A with Gentleman’s Quarterly.

“With clothes, I like mixing what different designers do until it becomes a personal expression of how I’m feeling that day. This vest is by Skingraft. It only comes out for a GQ shoot or a hot date with an actress. That’s the bourgeois look. Booj-waaah.” Great Scott

“[Fashion designer] Jeremy Scott is my boy. We’ll do a shoot and then do lunch. Every time I see him, he has gifts for me. He knows I like weed, so he’ll bring edibles. I’ve also been wearing a lot of Rick Owens. It’s like hard-core jailhouse streetwear with a high-end gothic feel.”

Check out the rest of the story where the PMF talks about how chasing girls continues to inspire him and his craft to this day, right here.

Do you think A$AP Rocky is “calling the style shots in Hip-Hop” as GQ toted?

A$AP Rocky’s debut, Long.Live.A$AP, is due in stores September 11th, or until he changes his mind.

Photo: Kenneth Cappello/GQ