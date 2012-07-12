“Let The Beat Build” With Harry Fraud [VIDEO]

Noisey TV continue their webisode series of “Let The Beat Build,” as they take you behind the scenes of what goes into the minds of some of your favorite producers. This week, Noisey gives you access to up and coming producer, Harry Fraud.

Fraud, who produced songs like “Shot Caller” by French Montana and critically acclaimed full projects with Smoke Dza, Meyhem Lauren, and Curren$y; has been one of the most in demand producers in 2012. In this episode, Harry takes us into his studio in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn with Smoke DZA. Hit the jump to check it out.

