B.o.B – “The Backroom” Freestyle [VIDEO]

It’s Saturday morning, so you know that we are going to show love to BET’s The Backroom freestyle on 106 & Park. If Freestyle Friday doesn’t really do it for you anymore, these Backroom clips have been able to give rhyme feens enough to satisfy the thirst for fresh lyrics.

This week, Bobby Ray aka B.o.B., was the next rapper up to tear it down on The Backroom. The Grand Hustle/Atlantic Records MC will be throwing a free secret show out in New York City, so if you are one of the lucky people to get a chance to check him out this weekend, it is worth it. Hit the jump to see the rapper throw it down in The Backroom.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nas – Life Is Good CD Booklet [PHOTOS]

• Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• 8 More Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments (That Will Probably Never Happen)

—

Photo: Atlantic