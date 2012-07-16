LeBron James Says He’s Heard Some New Jay-Z Music [VIDEO]

Reigning NBA Finals M.V.P., LeBron James (It’s still going to take a while to get used to that) chatted with MTV News this week and the well-noted Hip-Hop head opened up about some of his favorite records.

LeBron James who is notably chummy with Jay-Z even though he spurned his Brooklyn Nets two summers ago, says the two still get along well and has heard some new music from the mogul. “Anytime I’m around Jay, he always plays me some new stuff,” said James.

“You know Jay, he’s really passionate about his music and when he’s ready to let the world hear it, he’ll let you guys hear it.” Hit the jump to see the video and what LeBron and The Heat listened to in the locker room during their championship run.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Behind The Scenes – DJ Khaled, Kanye West & Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Young Buck To Serve 18 Months In Jail, Possessions Being Auctioned By IRS [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Nas – Life Is Good CD Booklet [PHOTOS]

• Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Washington Post