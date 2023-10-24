Subscribe
News

Jay Electronica Materializes From Dormant Volcano, Teases New Music

While it isn't known what Jay Electronica has planned, he tagged dozens of people in the post which has sparked some curiosity.

Published on October 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NY

Jay Electronica isn’t as elusive as he’s been in times past, but nobody would accuse him of being a high-volume shooter and that might be a good thing. The New Orleans lyricist is seemingly teasing new music although we aren’t quite sure what the final product will be titled.

On Monday, Jay Electronica shared a post on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring the image of a UAP shining a beam of light on a wooded field. As the post animates, a guitar-laced loop and vocals from an unidentified source are heard.

If you’re a fan of Jay Elec, his vocal tone and dense songwriting seem like they would fit right at home on the track. Captioning the post with “ALBUM TIME,” the image features the word “LEAFLETS” in the forefront while underneath in smaller letters, “Bismillah Boys.”

It could be assumed that the song’s name is “LEAFLETS” while Bismillah Boys will be the title of the full-length. Jay Electronica also used the post to tag dozens of artists he’s worked with in the past and perhaps as an invitation to bring the project to fruition.

Roc Nation, Erykah Badu, Rory, The Alchemist, Bun B, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Conway The Machine, Rapsody, Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, Ferg, Killer Mike, Jadakiss, and more are among the tagged figures in the post with many of them responding to the call.

Check out the teaser and replies in the post below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Jay Electronica

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
15 itemsCheesecake Factory Sees Rise In First Quarter Earnings And Revenue

The Cheesecake Factory Sparks Yet Another First Date Debate On X

10.25.23

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close