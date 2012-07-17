Childish Gambino has really hit his stride since releasing his newest project, Royalty. The rapper who doesn’t have to quit his day job, released this song that didn’t make the final cut of Royalty featuring Black Hippy’s Jay Rock.

This did land on the Trigger Happy mixtape from SoSuperSam however, so you can follow this link to download the entire project. After the jump get a listen to this previously unreleased jam “Sour Face,” and if you want to go and add this to Royalty as your own personal bonus track, go right ahead.

Childish Gambino ft. Jay Rock – “Sour Face” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: Kevin Winters/Getty