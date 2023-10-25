First Trailer For Andscape’s New Documentary ‘Cypher’ Starring Tierra Whack Arrives

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tierra Whack and her meteoric rise to Hip-Hop fame and all that came after it takes centerstage in Andscape’s new documentary Cypher, coming to Hulu.

Taking home the 2023 Tribeca Festival’s Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature, Cypher now has a release date and a trailer.

The documentary follows Tierra Whack’s rise to stardom after videos she shared of herself at the age of 15 rapping on the streets of Philadelphia on her YouTube page began to garner ridiculous numbers.

Whack’s rise put her on the radar of Emmy award-nominated director Chris Moukarbel, who decided to document her growing career, filming all of the behind-the-scenes moments during her concerts and music videos while adding commentary from the “Unemployed” crafter.

In the trailer, Whack talks about her fame, noting, “I think sometimes I just can’t believe this is all happening for me.”

The documentary also talks about the downside that comes with fame, notably the conspiracy theories and the idea of pop culture being a “form of mind control.”

The official description for the doc reads:

After a particularly tiring set, a seemingly innocuous fan interaction begins a series of increasingly unsettling events that swirl around Tierra and her team — even following them to Dubai. They soon start questioning who is filming whom and whether being seen (or watched) is a desirable and unavoidable part of fame.

Chris Moukarbe directs and produces Cypher. Tierra Whack serves as a producer alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Hodges, Sanjay M. Sharma, Roya Rastegar, and Anthony Seyler.

Cypher premieres on Hulu on November 24.

Photo: Andscape / Hulu