Tierra Whack Arrested Over Bringing Loaded Gun To Airport

Tierra Whack, one of the most talented artists of her generation, was arrested on Tuesday (Nov. 8) at a security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport. Whack allegedly had a loaded gun at the checkpoint and was arrested and then charged with disorderly conduct.
As reported by TMZ, Tierra Whack, 27, was at her hometown airport and attempted to enter the checkpoint on Tuesday. According to the charging document, Whack had a loaded handgun in her luggage. As reported by the local outlet Philadelphia Inquirer, Whack has a permit to carry a concealed firearm according to Jane Roh, a District Attorney Larry Krasner spokesperson.
In TMZ’s report, one of Whack’s bags was searched by Homeland Security officers at an X-ray checkpoint and the gun was found to have six live rounds. Authorities believe that the weapon was placed in the luggage by mistake.
Whack is a native of North Philadelphia and performed at the annual Roots Picnic event over the summer. Her last released track covered Santana’s “Black Magic Woman” for the Minions: Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which came out earlier this year.
