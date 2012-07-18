Beyoncé Shows Off Blue Ivy [PHOTO]

Blue Ivy Carter is no slouch. Amidst a busy schedule of napping, eating, and being carried around by her parents, the youngster has been too preoccupied with her daily life to make another public appearance—until now. The blanket veiling little Baby Blue was finally lifted as a photo of the growing toddler popped up online Wednesday (July 18).

Beyoncé was spotted, showing off her new Poetic Justice-inspired blonde braids, and carrying her six-month old daughter, who appears to be the perfect mixture of her parents. Not long after her birth, Bey and Jay pacified the public’s curiosity by releasing photos of their newborn online, rather than going the route of other celebrity parents and doing a full-on magazine spread. While both parents have been snapped carrying Blue, her mom is routinely seen walking through New York City carrying the baby, but that doesn’t mean that Papa Hov isn’t a hands-on father. “I thought I would be more inspired to have all these new feelings to talk about, but I really just want to hang out with my daughter,” he said in an interview.

With the summer in full effect, the Carter’s have been hitting the streets. The other night they attended a party celebrating the release of Nas’ Life Is Good album, held at New York City’s Moet Rose Lounge. Other guests in attendance included Busta Rhymes, Jermaine Dupri, and Swizz Beatz.

Click below to see Blue Ivy Carter.

—

Photos: Glamour/Tumblr

