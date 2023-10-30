The Basquiat Estate To Re-Release Jean-Michel’s “Beat Bop” Single On Vinyl

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The legacy of Jean-Michel Basquiat will be brought to life in a special way for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. His estate will be releasing his “Beat Bop” single on vinyl.

Hype Beast is reporting that the late great artist’s music will be available. This week the estate announced it will be dropping his very rare “Beat Bop” song in partnership with The Drop Shop. In 1983 the Haitian and Puerto Rican creative founded Tartown Records Co. and recorded the gritty Rap song which featured an almost 10-minute battle between K-Rob and Rammellzee. In 2013 Profile Records founder Cory Robbins detailed how the record came to be with Spin Magazine. “It didn’t follow any rules. It was long and it didn’t have a hook. It was so free-form. There’s no record like it” he said.

According to the press release the forthcoming sale will feature 50 copies of the original 500 test pressings Jean-Michael Basquiat had created. “The Drop offers 39 of the original 50 copies that remained in Basquiat’s personal collection. All are factory-sealed and come in a numbered, handmade commemorative leather case with a signed certificate issued by the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat” it read. “The release marks the first time the Estate has offered any pressings from the artist’s personal collection for sale.”

In the past “Beat Bop” has sold for over $100,000 at auction. The limited-edition vinyl will be available starting November 2 at $4,000.00 each. You can find out more about the drop here.