Nas Talks About Lost Collaboration With Frank Ocean [VIDEO]

With both men releasing their respective projects (Life Is Good and Channel Orange) just a week apart, the collaboration between Frank Ocean and Nas, that was allegedly lost by producer Hit-Boy (You can take up your disappointment by @’ing him on twitter), would have made a fitting synergistic cap to the dominance displayed by Def Jam in the months of June and July. “No Such Thing As Jesus” as the song would have reportedly been called, was thought of almost a year and half ago when Nas reached out to Frank Ocean before his meteoric rise.

Nas, while on the red carpet for the Moët Rose Lounge party at the Bagatelle restaurant in New York City, spoke to MTV News about the record. “I’ve talked about a song with Frank Ocean about a year and a half before anybody worked with him and since then it’s been a heavily anticipated record, but I didn’t talk about which song actually,” said Nas. “I talked about us working. We never got to that point of completing a great record. Who knows.” Those words from the “Daughters” rapper at least leave the door open for more collaborations between the two.

Both Nas’ Life Is Good and Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange are available on iTunes now, if you haven’t already, we recommend you get both.

Photo: USA Today