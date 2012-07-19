Rick Ross ft. Jay-Z & Dr. Dre – “3 Kings” (Prod. By Jake One) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Thig guy Funkmaster Flex still can nab those high powered exclusives. The Hot 97 DJ debuts Rick Ross’ highly anticipated “3 Kings,” featuring Jay-Z and Dr. Dre. The good doctor bats lead off with Rozay going second and Jigga closing out this show, and making rappers wish they had more paper. Be clear, this tune is loaded with Hova quotables.

The BK rapper out-stunts everyone, while shouting out Blue Ivy in the process. “Millions on the wall in all my rooms, ni–a couldn’t f-ck with my daughter’s room, ni–as couldn’t walk in my daughter’s socks, Bankys b-tches Basquiats,” spits Mr. Carter over the subtly soulful, piano laced groove from Jake One.

Or, “Ex d-boy, used to park my beamer, now look at me, I can park in my own arena.” There’s more were those came from.

Make no mistake, Dr. Dre and the Bawse get theirs too, though. “You should listen to this beat through my headphones,” raps the latter. Plenty of people already are, sir. It’s just that everyone will be rewinding Hov’s verse over and over. Listen for yourself below; tagged version, for now .

Rick Ross’ God Forgives, I Don’t is out July 31st.

Download: Rick Ross ft. Jay-Z & Dr. Dre – “3 Kings” (prod. Jake One)

