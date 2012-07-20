A$AP Rocky Arrested For Allegedly 2-Piecing A Pair Of Photographers [PHOTOS]

You probably saw something like this happening, sooner or later. Last night, A$AP Rocky was arrested in downtown New York City for allegedly assaulting a pair of photographers, reports TMZ. However, the photo snappers weren’t paparazzi but civilians who started taking pics of the Harlem rapper after witnessing him getting into some sort of dispute with someone else, according to the NYPD. Nevertheless, both of the amateur photogs got beat down with one requiring a hospital visit.

A$AP and his A$AP Mob are starting to get a rep for delivering fades. The A$AP Mob is currently being sued by a stage manager who was assaulted at the FADER Fort in 2011. “Plaintiff was then grabbed by the defendants and continuously punched in the face and head for several minutes and said defendants hit plaintiff in the head with a microphone,”reads Anthony Montalbano’s complaint.

Back in March 2012 at SXSW, during a showcase, the A$AP Mob himself jumped in the crowd to deal out of pocket attendees who had started hurling beer on stage.

It is expected that A$AP Rocky will be charged with attempted robbery. We’re guessing the robbery is for trying to snatch the photogs cameras/phones. The PMF’s debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, is due in stores September 11th.

Check out some photos of the “Goldie” rapper in cuffs on the next pages.

Photos: Hip-Hop Wired, Karen Civil

